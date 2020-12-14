Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday morning will start off with cold temperatures in the lower 30s. The afternoon will be cool and sunny. Highs will only reach the lower 50s.


Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will fall down into the 40s by Tuesday evening. Skies will be partly sunny in the morning and afternoon, but will clear up in the evening.


Wednesday will be chillier with highs only in the lower 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny. The mostly sunny for the rest of the work week with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s.

