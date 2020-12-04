Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

It’s going to be another chilly night, with temperatures falling down into the lower 30s and hovering around the freezing mark. Skies will clear up after midnight and be mostly clear by Friday morning.

Things will then start out chilly, but the afternoon will be slightly warmer. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

The weekend will start out nice, with highs returning to the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. We will also see mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s on Sunday.

Highs will warm up into the mid 60s next week with mostly sunny skies.