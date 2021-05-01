Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily

There will be a few lingering showers across Central Texas Sunday morning. Skies will begin to clear up by the afternoon and highs will be in the mid 80s.



Monday will be even warmer with highs climbing into the lower 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



Another upper level system will move through Monday night into Tuesday bringing another round of rain to Central Texas. Rain chances will be more likely in eastern counties. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Tuesday.



The rest of the week will be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.