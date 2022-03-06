A cold front moving through the region last night will bring notably colder temperatures to the region Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s across Central Texas. We’ll quickly warm back up this week, with high temperatures returning to the 60s and 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. A strong cold front will arrive Thursday night, bringing much cooler air back to the region. Freezing temperatures are expected across our north and west Friday morning, with all locations expected to dip below freezing Saturday morning. Following a chilly day on Friday, we’ll see another quick warm up over the weekend.