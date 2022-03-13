Precipitation chances return Monday as a cold front sweeps through the region. Most of the day will likely be rain-free because of the strong cap in place, but showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along/east of I-35 in the mid-late afternoon & evening. A few storms may become strong or severe, with hail and damaging winds as the primary threats though we cannot rule out a tornado or two.

A warming trend continues after Monday as high temperatures climb into the 70s & 80s by mid-week. Another cold front will move across the region late Thursday, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will briefly cool into the 60s and lower 70s behind the cold front. With breezy, dry, and warm conditions remaining in place west of I- 35, elevated fire weather concerns will likely continue through much of next week.