A Red Flag Warning has been issued for locations near and west of U.S. Highway 281, which will be in effect for Sunday from 11 AM to 10 PM. Critical fire weather conditions are expected including south winds of 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph, humidity below 20 percent, and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Any ongoing fires or fires that start will spread rapidly with extreme fire behavior possible.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday and through Monday night. Severe thunderstorms are possible over parts of Central and East Texas where tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and large hail will all be possible. In addition to the severe weather threat, locally heavy rainfall amounts of up to four inches will be possible over parts of East Texas which may lead to minor flooding in low-lying areas and areas near waterways.