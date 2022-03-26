A Red Flag Warning will be in effect on Sunday for areas mainly west of the I-35 corridor. High temperatures will be as much as 20 degrees above normal, and relative humidity values will plunge below 20 percent. Numerous outdoor burn bans are in effect. Even if a formal ban is not in effect for your area, it is still important to be vigilant about fire usage. Many outdoor activities (such as grilling) involve a risk of starting wildfires. Avoid open flames near dry vegetation and assure all coals and embers are extinguished.