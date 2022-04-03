Some severe thunderstorms are expected Monday evening and night across much of the area. Storms will develop across western North Texas and the Hill Country during the late afternoon and evening hours before moving eastward overnight. Be sure to have reliable ways to receive weather alerts at night.

The rest of the week will feature rain-free weather. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs warming into the 80s to low 90s. A cold front will arrive Tuesday night, ushering in drier and cooler air. Highs through out the week will range from the mid 60s to low 70s. Breezy north winds will persist through most of the week.