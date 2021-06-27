Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

Numerous to widespread showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall totals will range from 1-2″, but isolated higher amounts are likely. We can’t rule out the minor flooding threat over those areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rain. Additional scattered showers and storms will be possible mid to late week with below normal temperatures. Highs will range from the mid/upper 80s to low 90s each day. This unsettled pattern will likely persist into next weekend as another system approaches from the north.