A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 AM Sunday through Midnight. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph are possible. Secure loose outdoor objects!

Partly sunny, warm and breezy weather will continue Sunday with highs mainly in the 80s. There will be an elevated wildfire threat generally west of US 281 in the afternoon.

Showers and storms are expected ahead of frontal boundaries and drylines Monday through Wednesday. Severe weather will be possible each afternoon/evening with all modes of severe threats expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Elevated fire concerns will continue west of I-35 each afternoon, with elevated to critical fire danger expected on Wednesday. Stay weather-aware this week, as an active week of weather is expected!