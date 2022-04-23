A slow-moving cold front will approach from the north on Sunday, resulting in increasing chances for showers and storms to our northwest. Heavy rainfall will be the main concern Sunday night, with isolated instances of flooding possible. The highest precipitation chances will shift to Central Texas on Monday. Additionally, a few strong storms will be possible across Central Texas on Monday, with small hail and gusty winds. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-2 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
