An active pattern will continue this week, with multiple chances for rain and storms. A decaying line of storms may clip Northeast Texas Tuesday morning. Redevelopment along an advancing front will be possible across Central Texas Tuesday afternoon. A more potent system will bring one final round of precipitation late Wednesday into Thursday. Although severe weather will be possible with both events, the cumulative effect of the rainfall, particularly along the Red River, may be the greater concern.
Trending now
Central Texas Events
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter