Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and continued hot with highs in the 90s. Heat index values will range from the mid 90s to around 105 degrees. A few late day storms will be possible towards our far western counties, closer towards the Big Country. If storms are able to fire off, then there’s a high likelihood they would become strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats.
