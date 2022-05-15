Since we are seeing near-record heat early in the year, here are a few things to remember when dealing with the hot weather. No relief from the heat is in sight this next week for Central Texas as afternoon temperatures stay generally in the 90s and in the triple digits. Make sure to remain safe if you’re spending an extended amount of time outdoors. Stay hydrated and seek shade often. Make sure to always look before you lock!
