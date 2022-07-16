A Heat Advisory goes into effect Sunday at 12 PM through Monday evening for portions of Central Texas. Highs will range from 100 to 104 degrees with heat index values near 105 degrees. There is an elevated fire weather threat for next week. Take extra precaution with parking over tall grass, cigarettes, and campfires. As heat indices climb, check on friends, family and neighbors, especially those in vulnerable populations. Limit strenuous activities outdoors.