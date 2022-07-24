As we start a new work week, expect afternoon temperatures to climb into the triple digits with heat index values generally between 101 to 105. Rain chances are in the forecast by Friday and Saturday. However, don’t get to excited yet. The odds are that your location will stay dry, as the chances of 0.01 inch of rain are still below 50% across the board. But there will be some lucky spots that get more than a quarter inch of rain with those probabilities around 25% chance along the Red River, 20% in the DFW area, but less than 10% in Central Texas.