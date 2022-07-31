Continued hot and at times, breezy conditions will remind us all that it’s late Summer in Central Texas. No rainfall is expected with highs climbing in the upper 90s and triple digits. With a continued rainfall deficit for most, look for elevated fire weather conditions for all, especially west of I-35. Remember to practice all your heat and fire weather safety rules. It can mean saving lives!
Trending now
Central Texas Events
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now