Our next cold front moves in early Sunday morning. This will filter in drier air across the area but not expecting any rain with this front. We’ll keep the drier air around through mid week before our next high pressure ridge builds back overhead and brings in more of a southerly flow (a bit more humidity) to close out the week.

Expect morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs ranging from the upper 80s/around 90 degrees for your Sunday.