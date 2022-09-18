A blocking ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the Southern Plains this week and remain planted over the region until next weekend. This will result in several days of above normal temperatures and rain-free conditions. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s each afternoon across the region, nearly 5 to 15 degrees above normal for mid to late September. A few location may reach the 100-degree mark Wednesday and Thursday.
