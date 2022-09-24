A cold front will move into the area on Sunday afternoon and evening, and may be accompanied by isolated showers and thunderstorms. Most areas will remain dry and severe weather is not expected. High temperatures will still climb into the mid and upper 90s prior to the front’s arrival.

All this talk about a cold front, but what exactly can we expect it to feel like next week? The drier air that will spread across the region behind the front is going to give Central Texas a taste of early fall. Afternoon temperatures will be near normal for late September while dew points fall into the “pleasant” and “dry” range. A lower dewpoint means sweat evaporates more efficiently and can make sunny and warm days feel bearable.