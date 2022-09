It’s going to feel more like fall this week! Still looking at afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s but that cold front that moved in Sunday afternoon will keep our winds out of the north for quite some time, filtering in much drier air.

Tropical Storm Ian will not have a direct impact on us here in Texas, but as it makes landfall in Florida by mid-to-late week, it will also help to keep our wind direction out of the north over the area heading into the weekend.