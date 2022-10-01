Another warm afternoon is forecast to close out the weekend. Expect highs in the 80s and easterly winds around 10 mph or less once again. Mostly clear skies will prevail, though some increased high clouds will be possible for portions of southern Central Texas. Elevated grass fire concerns will once again be present over the region, so avoid any outdoor activities that could produce fire starts!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now