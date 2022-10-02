Another week of quiet, dry weather is expected with highs in the 80s and lower 90s. No rain is expected this week, even with weak cold front that arrives by Thursday/Friday. Slightly elevated grass fire conditions will continue due to low humidity, warm temperatures, and continuing drought conditions, but wind speeds will remain below 10 mph for most of this week.
