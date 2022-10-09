After a warm start to the week, a cold front arriving late Wednesday will bring near-normal temperatures back to the area and chances of rain to locations primarily east and southeast of the DFW Metroplex.

For Central Texas, 2022 is among the driest years on record. At both Waco and Killeen, the year-to-date totals rank as the 2nd driest. Only the 1950s drought have comparably dry years. Waco’s 2022 tally of 11.81″ is almost 10 inches drier than this point in 2005, which is the driest year this century. Killeen has seen less than 10 inches so far this year, which is over 14 inches below normal.