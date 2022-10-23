A cold front will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to the area on Monday. A few strong to marginally severe storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, particularly along and east of I-35. Rain will end early Tuesday morning from west to east with steadily clearing skies.

Most locations in North and Central Texas will see rainfall totals ranging from 0.5″ to 1.5″ with our early week weather system. Isolated totals near 3″ are possible, and these amounts would be most likely in parts of North or East Texas.