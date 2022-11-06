Patchy fog and drizzle possible early Monday morning with the potential for a few isolated to scattered showers through the afternoon. Rainfall accumulations look light with many locations remaining dry. Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s to low 80s Monday afternoon.

Above-average temperatures are expected through mid-week with highs from the upper 70s to lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Another cold front will move across the region Thursday night into early Friday. Cooler and drier air will filter in behind the front. Afternoon highs will drop into the 50s by the weekend with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.