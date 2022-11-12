A Freeze Warning is in effect for the areas highlighted in purple, which is typically issued for the first freeze of the season. Remember to bring pets and sensitive plants inside, and insulate any outdoor plumbing you may have. Also, ensure that loved ones have adequate shelter from the cold.

Cold and wet weather will greet us at the start of the work week as a quick-moving storm system sweeps through the area. Light to moderate rain should become widespread by mid to late morning and continue in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will also occur, but severe weather is not expected. Rain chances will end from west to east Monday evening, giving way to a cold night with lows generally in the 30s.