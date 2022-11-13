Rain chances will increase Monday morning as the next upper level storm system sweeps through the Plains. Cold and rainy conditions will become widespread by midday Monday, and isolated thunderstorms can be expected by afternoon. It will be just cold enough along the Red River to generate a mix of light rain and snow, but no accumulations and no impacts are expected. Farther north in Oklahoma, there may actually be some accumulations and possibly some travel impacts, particularly up around the I-40 corridor. Rain will end from west to east Monday night, giving way to cold conditions with lows in the lower and middle 30s.