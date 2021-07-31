Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

A Heat Advisory will be in effect throughout Sunday afternoon from noon to 7 PM. Afternoon highs will range in the low to upper 90s, with heat index values as high as 109 degrees. Continue to practice heat safety and know the signs of heat sickness. Some tips to beat the heat are to avoid spending extended time outside, drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, and to always check the back seat before you lock your car! Increased rain chances will continue through Sunday night into Monday, as a cold front moves southward toward the edge of the region. No severe weather is expected during the overnight hours into Monday.