Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

A hot start to the work week is expected as temperatures soar into the mid/upper 90s and lower 100s Monday afternoon ahead of our next cold front. A cold front will arrive on Tuesday, just in time for the first day of Fall, which is officially Wednesday, September 22. A brief round of showers and isolated storms may accompany the front on Tuesday, followed by cooler and drier air for Central Texas. Near-normal high temperatures are expected behind the front, while overnight lows (both Tuesday night and Wednesday night) will be 5 to 10 degrees below normal.