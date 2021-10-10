Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

Thunderstorms are expected to develop across the northwest counties along a dryline after midnight Sunday. Some of these may be severe, with damaging winds, large hail, and a few, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. This line of storms should cross the I-35 corridor in the hours around midnight, then move through the eastern counties overnight. Activity will exit to the southeast early Monday morning. Thunderstorms should exit to the east before daybreak Monday. In the wake of the cold front, drier air will overtake Central Texas along with afternoon highs much closer to the seasonal normal, in the low to mid 80s.