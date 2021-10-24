Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carmelo Anthony scored 28 points, Anthony Davis had 22 points and four blocks, and LeBron James scored 19 as the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Ja Morant's 40-point game and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-118 Sunday night for their first win of the season.

There was plenty of drama in the final minute as Morant was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Kent Bazemore with 2.5 seconds left and Memphis trailing by three. Morant had a chance to tie the game, but missed the third and final free throw and the Lakers escaped with the win.