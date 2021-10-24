Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

Monday will see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s across Central Texas. East-southeast winds will be around 5-15 mph throughout the afternoon. Skies looking to be mostly sunny. Thunderstorms will develop along a dryline Tuesday evening across West Texas, then move toward Central Texas overnight. There will be a threat for severe weather, mainly from damaging winds. A tornado or two or isolated large hail cannot be ruled out, but that potential remains low at this time. The storms will push into East Texas Wednesday morning, leaving behind windy conditions Wednesday afternoon. Gusty winds return for Thursday and Friday. Speeds around 25-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are possible on Thursday, while Friday will see slightly lower, albeit still gusty, speeds. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s and 70s, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.