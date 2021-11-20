Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

A weak cold front will bring a chance of showers and cooler and drier air as it pushes through the region on Sunday. Another upper level storm system and cold front will bring a chance of rain in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Rain chances will begin by late Wednesday ahead of the front, and continue through early Thursday as the front pushes through. Isolated storms are possible, but severe weather appears unlikely at this time. Otherwise, temperatures should remain fairly seasonable for this time of year.