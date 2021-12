Sunday will be cold with temperatures around 10 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Daytime high temperatures will generally be in the 40s while overnight low temperatures will fall into the 30 region-wide. A mix of very light rain/snow/sleet will be possible across parts of Central TX. Very light rain/a few sprinkles will also be possible as far north as the I-20 corridor. Overall no snow or ice accumulations or travel impacts are expected.