Nice weather will persist through Sunday across Central Texas. Sunshine and warm conditions on Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Rain chances will arrive Sunday night as an upper level low approaches from the west. The best chance will occur on Monday as the low pressure center moves east across Central Texas. Precipitation will exit to the east Monday evening.

It is looking more and more like we will be dealing with some form of winter weather around midweek following the passage of a strong arctic front. There are still a lot of uncertainties with regard to timing, and amounts of each precipitation type (snow,freezing rain, sleet), and highest areas of impact, but it is safe to bet on at least some travel impacts occurring during the mid to late week period. Also, with sub-freezing weather fairly certain either way, now is time to make preparations to protect the 4 Ps: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants. More should become known in the coming days, so stay tuned to the latest forecast.