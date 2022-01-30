Rain chances will begin increasing across Central Texas early Monday as an upper level low approaches from the west. Monday will be mostly cloudy with numerous showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain will exit to the east Monday evening. Monday will be more mild with highs in the 60s and lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Big changes are on the way Wednesday as strong winter system brings an arctic cold front through the state. There is potential that rain will change over to a wintry mix over Central Texas overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Wintry mix remains possible Thursday across much of the area for the morning. Challenging or dangerous travel conditions may develop beginning late Wednesday and extending through early Friday. Make sure to keep up with our forecasts over the next few days as changes are likely to come as the event draws near.