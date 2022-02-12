A weak front will slide through the area tomorrow and shift winds to the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Plenty of sunshine is in store Sunday with highs reaching the 60s areawide. Dry and warm conditions may promote fire ignition and spread to start off the week. Elevated fire weather conditions are expected the next couple of days, with elevated to near critical conditions on Tuesday. Help prevent wildfires by not tossing lit cigarettes on the ground, avoiding unnecessary burning, and not parking or driving over areas with tall grass.