Sunday will continue to be quiet and unseasonably warm with increasingly breezy south winds and low humidity. This will lead to an elevated threat of grass fires across the northwestern half of the region. The warming trend continues tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will gradually increase, becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, will increase to 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible in the afternoon.