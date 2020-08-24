Marco downgraded to tropical storm ahead of Gulf Coast landfall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tropical Storm Marco strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane briefly over the weekend, but has since weakened to a tropical storm Monday as it heads toward the Louisiana coast.

Tropical Storm Marco currently has sustained winds near 70mph, and it’s still expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura will continue to strengthen and bring additional storm surge, rainfall and wind to the Gulf Coast later in the week.

