The heat will continue for the rest of the week, particularly through the midweek period. Wednesday temperatures will approach record levels with afternoon highs ranging from 105 to 110.

The combination of breezy conditions, intense heat, plentiful sun, and dry vegetation will create a heightened threat for wildfires on Wednesday.

Some localized relief is possible on Thursday as a weak front kicks off a few storms, but unfortunately most areas will likely remain dry.

It will still be hot through the end of the week with Thursday-Friday highs generally in the 100 to 105 range.