Quiet and dry weather with continued low humidity is expected today, with some increase in humidity expected later on today east of I-35/35E.

Each morning will begin nice and cool with light winds and temperatures “mainly” in the 50s. The dry airmass heats up quickly by afternoon and “mainly” into the mid and upper the 80s each afternoon with east or southeast winds up to 10 mph with an occasional higher gust.

Elevated fire weather conditions are possible each afternoon due to the ongoing drought conditions across the region.