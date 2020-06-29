Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

LIVE NOW /
The big weather story over the next week will be the heat and humidity. We are under a Heat Advisory starting noon on Tuesday that runs through 7 PM on Wednesday. 

Our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, with our heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.   

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, even for a short period of time. To reduce risk during outdoor work schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. 

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 78°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 50% 93° 78°

Tuesday

97° / 78°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 97° 78°

Wednesday

99° / 78°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 99° 78°

Thursday

100° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 100° 77°

Friday

101° / 77°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 101° 77°

Saturday

98° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 98° 75°

Sunday

96° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 96° 75°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
90°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

82°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

82°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

82°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

94°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

95°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°

96°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
96°

96°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
96°

95°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°

