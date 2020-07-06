Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We’ll see scattered showers tonight and may be a few isolated thunderstorms, with lows falling into the middle 70s Tuesday morning.

You might need the umbrella on Tuesday, with a 50/50 chance of showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs will be around 90 degrees.

The heat starts to soar on Thursday to around 99 degrees, and than into the 100s on Friday. The 100 degree-days will continue this weekend into next week, with no rain in sight. Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated!