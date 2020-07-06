Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We’ll see scattered showers tonight and may be a few isolated thunderstorms, with lows falling into the middle 70s Tuesday morning. 

You might need the umbrella on Tuesday, with a 50/50 chance of showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs will be around 90 degrees. 

The heat starts to soar on Thursday to around 99 degrees, and than into the 100s on Friday.  The 100 degree-days will continue this weekend into next week, with no rain in sight. Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated!

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 93° 73°

Tuesday

87° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 76°

Wednesday

95° / 77°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 77°

Thursday

98° / 75°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 98° 75°

Friday

100° / 77°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 100° 77°

Saturday

102° / 79°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 102° 79°

Sunday

105° / 79°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 105° 79°

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

74°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

80°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

79°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
79°

78°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

77°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

79°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

79°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
79°

81°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

86°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

