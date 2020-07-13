Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

LIVE NOW /
Mostly clear, breezy and warm tonight with winds picking up from the south at 10-20 mph.  Overnight lows will drop to the upper 70s. 

Mostly sunny, hot, and not quite as humid on Tuesday – with a high around 101 degrees and a heat index reading around 103 degrees. 

The drier air is beginning to move in, and this will keep the heat index values down this week. Still a hot week partly to mostly sunny sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s. 

Still no widespread rain expected, but some spots over the next few days have a 10% chance of an isolated shower.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

103° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 103° 77°

Tuesday

103° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 103° 77°

Wednesday

99° / 76°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 99° 76°

Thursday

99° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 99° 77°

Friday

97° / 76°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 97° 76°

Saturday

97° / 76°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 97° 76°

Sunday

97° / 76°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 97° 76°

Hourly Forecast

102°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
102°

100°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
100°

96°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
96°

94°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

92°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

90°

11 PM
Clear
0%
90°

88°

12 AM
Clear
0%
88°

86°

1 AM
Clear
0%
86°

84°

2 AM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

3 AM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

4 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

5 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

6 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

80°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

90°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
90°

94°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

97°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
97°

100°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
100°

100°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
100°

101°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
101°

101°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
101°

