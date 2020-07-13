Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Mostly clear, breezy and warm tonight with winds picking up from the south at 10-20 mph. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 70s.

Mostly sunny, hot, and not quite as humid on Tuesday – with a high around 101 degrees and a heat index reading around 103 degrees.

The drier air is beginning to move in, and this will keep the heat index values down this week. Still a hot week partly to mostly sunny sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s.

Still no widespread rain expected, but some spots over the next few days have a 10% chance of an isolated shower.