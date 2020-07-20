Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We have got some rain chances coming up this week, as more tropical moisture will make it into Central Texas.

Rain chances will be around 50 percent on Tuesday, as some moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. Not everyone will see it, but if you don’t, we’ll have more chances this week.

There is another tropical wave just north of Cuba, and will move into the Gulf this week. The weather conditions for this disturbance are not the best as is moves through the Gulf of Mexico, so the National Hurricane Center give this wave a 20 percent chance of developing into a storm.

Regardless of it’s strength, a few showers and isolated storms will be possible here late Friday and Saturday.