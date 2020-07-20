Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We have got some rain chances coming up this week, as more tropical moisture will make it into Central Texas. 

Rain chances will be around 50 percent on Tuesday, as some moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. Not everyone will see it, but if you don’t, we’ll have more chances this week. 

There is another tropical wave just north of Cuba, and will move into the Gulf this week. The weather conditions for this disturbance are not the best as is moves through the Gulf of Mexico, so the National Hurricane Center give this wave a 20 percent chance of developing into a storm.

Regardless of it’s strength, a few showers and isolated storms will be possible here late Friday and Saturday.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 75°

Tuesday

89° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 75°

Wednesday

91° / 75°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 75°

Thursday

95° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 75°

Friday

91° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 91° 74°

Saturday

90° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 74°

Sunday

93° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 75°

Hourly Forecast

87°

9 PM
Clear
0%
87°

84°

10 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

83°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

