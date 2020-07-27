Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

At or below seasonal temperatures can be expected for this last week of July. Thanks to an upper level pattern shift, unsettled weather will affect especially northern and eastern parts of our region each day. It will NOT be a rain out each day, with isolated to scattered coverage of showers and storms.

Highs will range from the low to mid 90s through mid-week, with upper 90s for the entire area the latter half of the week. Winds will generally be 5-15 mph each day, but higher gusts may occur in and near any showers and thunderstorms.