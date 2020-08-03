Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The showers and thunderstorms that developed west of Interstate 35 this afternoon are expected to exit the region by the early evening. The rest of the night will be rain-free, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall back into the mid 60s to mid 70s again overnight.

Isolated showers and storms are possible across parts of North Texas Tuesday morning, though most locations will likely remain rain/storm-free here in Central Texas. This activity is expected to weaken by the afternoon. Additional isolated showers and storms may develop Tuesday afternoon over the Brazos Valley and parts of southern East Texas. Severe weather is not expected. Highs will climb into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees across Central Texas.