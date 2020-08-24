Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

All eyes are focused on the tropics as we head into the middle of the week.

Forecast models have been very inconsistent with the tracks for Tropical Storms Laura and Marco. Marco is losing a lot of energy, and looks to be weakening by the time it comes ashore in Louisiana. The remnants will track west into Texas, and could bring us some showers Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Laura, which is just south of Cuba, will follow Marco into the Gulf of Mexico. This storm will be the the stronger of the two, as it could be at least a Category 2 hurricane before it makes landfall sometime late Wednesday in southwest Louisiana.

The latest track takes the majority of the storm east of Central Texas, in Deep East Texas, and along the Texas Louisiana border – but the track could still shift back to the west and give us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms.