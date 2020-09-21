Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Rain chances will continue into Tuesday as Tropical Storm Beta works its way along the upper Texas coast. The best rain chances and opportunities for locally heavy rain will be along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor.

Rain chances will come to an end across the far west counties Tuesday night, while the locally heavy rain threat lingers across the far east. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the low to middle 70s, but start to warm up as we hit the end of the week with 80s.