Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A clear and cool night is in store for our region, with lows in the 50s with a light southeast wind. High pressure will dominate our weather this week, and that means it will be mostly sunny and dry with above normal temperatures.

Looking ahead to next weekend, it looks warm and dry with highs close to 90 degrees. Hurricane Delta should be making its way across the Southeastern United States and may bring some rain chances to far East Texas, but that’s it. I’ll keep you posted if that changes. Have a great evening!